Dogwood owner opening new Austin Tex-Mex restaurant in Avery Ranch

Jason Carrier and his partners, Brad and Chad Womack, have had considerable success in the bar industry with their Dizzy Rooster, Chuggin' Monkey and Dogwood concepts. Now, the longtime Austin bar man is moving into the restaurant world. Well, maybe back into the restaurant world is more accurate.

Carrier grew up in Houston and worked for years at Ninfa's, the iconic Houston Mexican restaurant brand. He followed in the footsteps of his mother, Betty, who worked as a general manager and director of operations for the famed group for two decades.

The hospitality veteran plans to open Mama Betty's Tex-Mex y Cantina in Avery Ranch this fall at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Suite 220, with the family-friendly restaurant specializing in homemade tortillas, fajitas and margaritas. It's an homage to his late mother's legacy.

"I was too young to realize at the time, but her example of customer service and passion for the family environment at her restaurants was training me for my future career," Carrier recently wrote on Facebook, where he announced the new restaurant. "Mama Betty's Tex-Mex y Cantina will be a culmination of all of my experiences growing up in her restaurants — the taste of the food, the energy of the dining room, and the passion for taking care the guest."

