Married chefs open Vietnamese-Filipino food trailer in East Austin

A married couple has wed two culinary traditions to create a new food trailer in East Austin.

Fil N' Viet serves dishes that take their cues from the owners' heritages in the Philippines and Vietnam. Chef Kevin Truong, who has worked at Counter 357 and was chef de cuisine at Revue in Fairmont Austin, and Rose Truong, a native of the Philippines, will open the truck Wednesday evening at 1720 E. 12th St.

The truck, which will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and currently only takes online orders, features a menu that includes tamarind wings, hamachi kinilaw and variety of bánh mì, including a sisig version that encapsulates Fil N' Viet's approach to hybridization.

