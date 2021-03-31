A handful of taco spots, Easy Tiger, Pluckers and more. Here's which restaurants are coming to Austin FC's stadium.

There will be a decidedly Austin flavor to the fan experience at Q2 Stadium when Austin FC takes the pitch for the first time in June.

Austin’s first professional major league sports franchise announced Wednesday that its food offerings curated by 512 Food Co. (a partnership between Austin FC and hospitality group Levy) will include an array of local vendors. The stadium will feature food from Austin companies that include Bao’d Up, Casa Chapala, DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks, Easy Tiger, Mmmpanadas, One Taco, Pluckers Wing Bar, Slovacek’s, Tamale Addiction, Tacodeli, Taco Flats, T-Loc’s Sonoran Hot Dogs and Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ.

The regular vendors will be complemented by the Austin Table, a collaboration with Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts that will showcase culinary offerings from minority-owned local businesses, incubate new Q2 Stadium offerings and provide on-the-job training for culinary students.

“The range of food and beverage options at Q2 Stadium reflects Austin’s vibrant, world-class food scene, and our shared commitment with Levy to support the local culinary community in Austin,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in a statement. “We are pleased to announce an extensive range of local food and beverage partners at Q2 Stadium, operating under the 512 Food Co. brand, which will be an integral part of the fan-focused experience all Q2 Stadium guests will enjoy.”

In addition to the global beverage brands that will be found at the stadium, fans will also find locally owned offerings from Austin Eastciders and Waterloo Sparkling Water, and yet-to-be-announced Austin-brewed beers will be on tap at the Q2 Stadium Beer Hall.

The 512 Food Co. team, led executive chef and veteran of San Antonio’s AT&T Center Sam Boisjoly, has created dining concepts throughout the stadium to serve as outposts for classic dishes and themed dining, and the offerings include one of the most Austin ideas imaginable — a destination called Queso Fountain, "a concept dedicated to one of Austin’s most sacred culinary offerings, providing a range of queso options," according to the announcement.

Austin FC opens Q2 Stadium on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.