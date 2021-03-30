Austin’s best bagels are getting a brick-and-mortar restaurant

If you've wanted a Rosen's Bagel Co. bagel over the few years of the company's existence, you had to head to Brew & Brew or one of the dozen or so coffee shops, delis, taco joints, grocers or trailers around town serving Tom Rosen's boiled-and-baked creations.

But soon the hunt will be a lot easier. The food company announced this week that it would open its own bagel shop this summer at 11101 Burnet Road, Suite 100, near the Domain.

The shop will sell bagels, bagel sandwiches, like its excellent lox, housemade schmears and bulk bagels. The bagel shop menu will also include matzah ball soup and salads.

“A brick and mortar has always been the goal for Rosen’s Bagel Co.,” Rosen said in a release. “When I started the company four years ago, it was based on the belief that Austin was hungry for traditional, New York Style boil-and-baked bagels and the response has been beyond our wildest expectations.”

More:Aaron Franklin's 2021 Hot Luck festival has been postponed

You'll still be able to get Rosen's bagels in many of the places you've found them before, as the company announced it will continue to offer bagels wholesale to such local businesses as Biderman’s, Patika, Jo’s Coffee and Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, and continue its direct-to-consumer delivery service available on its website.

More:Distant Relatives trailer opens in East Austin serving 'modern African American' food

More:JewBoy Burgers owner opens sandwich shop on Burnet Road