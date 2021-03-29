Via 313 and Tso Chinese team for crab Rangoon pizza to support Austin's Asian community

Who doesn't love pizza and Chinese food? But, together? Only one way to find out, I guess. And, when there's a good cause involved, I guess anything's worth a shot.

Via 313 and Tso Chinese Delivery have collaborated on a new crab Rangoon special pizza at Via 313, with $1 from the sale of each pie from April 5-May 2 going to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas.

The Detroit-style pie will be topped with the real blue crab and Philadelphia cream cheese from the Chinese restaurant, along with crispy wontons, scallions and sweet chile sauce to complete the set up. A pizza made on gluten-free dough and sans wontons is also available.

The special pizza, which will come in the smaller personal size, costs $20 ($23 for gluten free). Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person and will be available for dine-in or takeout starting April 5.

As an Asian American-owned business, "the founders at Tso Chinese Delivery are saddened by the spike in anti-Asian sentiment, and support the #StopAsianHate movement," Tso Chinese Delivery CEO Min Choe said in a statement. “We are deeply thankful to Brandon Hunt of Via 313 and to AACHI for their partnerships and hope to continue to raise awareness not just for Asian-Americans, but for all minorities and the underserved.”