Torchy's Tacos opening a new South Austin location near HEB this fall

Check all that apply to you and your desired life choices: Torchy's Tacos, South Austin, Southpark Meadows, H-E-B. Did you check them all? Wow, lucky you.

Hometown taco chain Torchy's Tacos has signed a lease on a new location adjacent to the Oaks at Slaughter H-E-B near Southpark Meadows, according to a news release. The new store will be at 8601 S. Congress Ave.

Later this year, the company founded in 2006 also plans to open new locations in the Dallas, Houston and San Antonio areas, as well as spreading further into the country.

Last year, an investor group led by global private equity firm General Atlantic pumped $400 million into the chain to kick off an aggressive national expansion. Torchy's has 85 outlets in seven states.

