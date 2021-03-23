JewBoy Burgers owner opens sandwich shop on Burnet Road

Matzo ball soup and fideo sharing space on the same menu? A cheesesteak made with carne asada? That's the kind of cultural blending you can expect to find at the new JewBoy Sub Shop, which opened Tuesday at 6701 Burnet Road.

The new shop comes from JewBoy Burgers owner Mo Pittle, who grew up in a Reform Jewish household in El Paso. The menu takes a page from the burger restaurant on Airport Boulevard, with some mashing up of Jewish and Mexican cultures and cuisines, and also features a roster of spins on traditional deli sandwiches like ham steak and cheddar and roast beef and provolone.

There are three cheesesteaks on offer, the aforementioned carne asada, along with chicken fajita and pastrami versions, as well as three parms (meatball, chicken and eggplant).

The restaurant, in the former Pour House Pub space, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and features a full bar.

Pittle, who named his businesses after the moniker his Latinx friends gave him in his youth, opened JewBoy Burgers as a food truck in 2016 and transitioned that business into a brick-and-mortar space last year.

RELATED

Burger Time: Cheeseburger with pastrami and bacon at JewBoy Burgers