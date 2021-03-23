Jack Allen's Kitchen opening Cedar Park location

More than a decade after planting its flag in the Austin suburbs selling Texas-grown comfort food, Jack Allen’s Kitchen will open its fifth location, this time in Cedar Park.

The restaurant from longtime Austin chef Jack Gilmore and partner Tom Kamm is scheduled to open in late summer at 1345 E Whitestone Blvd. in the 1890 Ranch Shopping Center.

The restaurant, which will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, will be locatein an old Logan’s Roadhouse location.

Jack Allen’s is the latest in a spate of locally owned restaurants that have made the move to the suburb northwest of Austin. Lucy’s Fried Chicken, Stiles Switch and La Joie have all opened in Cedar Park in recent years, and Round Rock Donuts plans to open in the area this year.

Jack Allen's Kitchen operates locations in Round Rock, Oak Hill, North Austin and on Loop 360. The owners also operate Salt Traders Coastal Cooking locations just south of Zilker Park and in Round Rock.