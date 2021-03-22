Two of Austin's best restaurants are returning. Olamaie and L'Oca d'Oro to reopen

Want a sign that things may soon be inching back to normal? Chefs Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie and Fiore Tedesco of L'Oca d'Oro both recently announced plans to reopen in the comings months.

Fojtaek says he plans to reopen Olamaie in mid-May; his Little Ola's will move to its permanent home in Wells Branch in mid-April. Mueller Italian restaurant L'Oca d'Oro posted to Instagram that it will reopen for outdoor service in mid-April.

The restaurants, two of the best in the city, have been shuttered throughout most of the pandemic, with Fojtasek being the first major chef-owner to close last March. During the coronavirus both chefs have stayed busy (but not busy enough), with Fojtasek operating takeout operation Little Ola's Biscuits in the Olamaie space last summer, and Tedesco offering a subscription takeout service for fans of his Italian restaurant.

Both also stayed more than busy helping feed Austinites during the deadly winter storm, and Tedesco has continued his work with Good Work Austin, serving meals to AISD families and people experiencing homelessness.