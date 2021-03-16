Beloved Austin dim sum restaurant New Fortune Chinese closing

The stacked carts patrolling the dining rooms and loaded with dumplings and steamed buns will stop their roll in April when one of Austin’s most beloved palaces of dim sum closes its doors. New Fortune Chinese announced Tuesday that it will permanently close on April 4.

“Unfortunately, due to the struggles we’ve endured during this pandemic, we are no longer able to sustain our operations and continue with our lease,” the restaurant posted on Instagram. “We are so grateful to our dedicated and loving staff, our friends, family, and loyal customers who have supported us over the years. We could not have made it this far without y’all.”

Partners William Wong, Ted Liu and Cao Nguyen opened the restaurant in 2014, about six months after Nguyen and other partners closed longtime dim sum restaurant T&S Seafood, which operated for 18 years. Liu said the partners were not able to come to terms on a new lease with their landlord at 10901 N. Lamar Blvd., who Liu said wat

Liu told the Statesman that New Fortune, one of the city's largest Chinese restaurants, is down more than 50% in business since early 2020. The restaurant eliminated half of its 70 tables when it reopened for weekend dinner and dim sum in May, but New Fortune has struggled to fill the 35 tables, with Liu saying that many of the restaurant's Chinese customers have been reluctant to return to indoor dining. The cancellation of events and group meals also crippled the restaurant's once robust business.

Liu said he and his partners are looking for a new space at a more reasonable rate to reopen their restaurant known for its dim sum service. They continue to operate sister establishment, Jade Restaurant, at 3801 Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360) in Davenport Village. The restaurant is available for takeout only currently, though Liu said the restaurant, which attracts a smaller Chinese crowd than New Fortune, will hopefully reopen for dine-in service in April.

New Fortune is currently open for for dim sum 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and for dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

