Changes coming to H Mart food court as a top tenant departs

If you read my piece in February about the best chicken wings in Austin, you may remember me getting excited about the double-fried crunch of the Korean fried chicken at Donkey Mo's at H-Mart.

Well, if you want that salty, juicy fix now, you've only got one option: Head to the Lakeline Mall food court location. CKN Hospitality, the company that operates the KFC food stall, said it will close Donkey Mo's at H-Mart on March 28 and will close its Roba Katsu concept in the same food court this Sunday. The H Mart food court was the only Roba Katsu location.

Crawfish season:Where to get crawfish this spring in the Austin area

In a statement, CKN Hospitality, which recently opened Korean restaurant Jjim BBQ on South Lamar Boulevard, said it was hoping to open a new Donkey Mo's location in South or East Austin, but there are no official plans.

Speaking of grocery store food courts, have you tried Salty Cargo's take on Hawaiian flavors over at Hana World Market? You should. I wrote about them last week.