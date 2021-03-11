Owners of Austin's poke shop open new Texas Ceviche Company in South Austin

Jason McVearry and Trish Fortuna have a real passion for fresh fish. The married native Texans and former Hawaii residents brought their Poke-Poke concept to Austin in 2016, and now they’ve spun off a new business centered on seafood.

The couple recently opened Texas Ceviche Company at 9911 Brodie Lane, Suite 800 in a space shared with their largest Poke-Poke locations. Both operations currently serve takeout from a storefront window, with online ordering available for both.

Texas Ceviche Company serves three varieties of mahi-based ceviche and one with shrimp, all finished with housemade sauces. Flavor profiles include a citrusy classic with tomato and onion; spicy pineapple with habanero; grapefruit, garlic and Fresno chilies; and cumin lime. Served with corn tostadas, the onion-studded ceviches come in 16- and 24-ounce servings, ranging from $12-$18.

McVearry says he’s long been a fan of the preparation that he’d eat daily while taking surf trips to coastal Mexico and vacations to locales like Isla Mujeres.

Traditional funding isn't always best fit for restaurant industry. That's where this Austin startup comes in

“We took a family vacation to the Texas coast this past summer and (were) really stoked to find ceviche being served in the more homemade format I'd fallen in love with in Mexico,” McVearry said. “It inspired my wife and I to start experimenting with ceviche as a possible addition to the Poke-Poke menu. The more we got into developing recipes and processes, the more we saw an opportunity to create a new, more customized method for serving ceviche, which morphed into its own business quickly.”

The couple plans to add open additional standalone Texas Ceviche Company locations in the future.

Texas Ceviche Company is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.