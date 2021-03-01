Bird Bird Biscuit owner opening pizza bar in East Austin

Having proven himself more than adept at making great coffee and fat biscuits stuffed with fried chicken, Thunderbird Coffee and Bird Bird Biscuit co-founder Ryan McElroy is opening Love Supreme, a pizza bar in East Austin.

McElroy is opening the pizzeria in the old 8 Track bar space at 2805 Manor Road with his brother, Wade, who is the owner of Ma’am Sir, Horse Thief BBQ and Café Birdie in Los Angeles. The kitchen will be led by Russell Victorioso, who previously worked at Café Birdie.

Love Supreme will serve a hybrid New York- and Neapolitan-style pizza with a crispy bottom and puffed and charred crust. The bar menu at the massive space that includes loads of outdoor seating will include draft beers, cocktails, boozy slushies and natural wine.

Love Supreme is slated to open in April.

