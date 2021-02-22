La Barbecue moving into its own restaurant home in East Austin

One of Austin's best barbecue operations finally has a place it can call its permanent home.

The owners of La Barbecue, which started life as a trailer on South First Street before heading to East Austin and eventually setting into the Quickie Pickie building on East Cesar Chavez Street, announced Sunday that they plan to open just down the street at 2401 E. Cesar Chavez St. in early May.

The restaurant owned by married couple LeAnn Mueller and Ali Clem is taking the place of Mongers, which moved to the old Vino Vino space last year.

Social media posts indicate the new location will be able to serve beer and wine, along with some of the best smoked meats (and intense sandwiches) in Central Texas. The new East Austin home isn't the first time the owners have almost settled down. They looked at a property on South Congress Avenue in 2015 but the deal didn't come together.

If this news makes you hungry for smoked meat from La Barbecue, you'll have to wait till Wednesday, when the counter-service spot opens for weekly lunch service.