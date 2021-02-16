Austin restaurants open for takeout during winter storm Tuesday

The winter storm has paralyzed much of Austin business and social life. Many restaurants have lost power and some have closed because both customers and staff cannot get there. But some restaurants have remained open for takeout, servicing their neighborhoods and offering a relatively safe option for hungry customers who can walk to the businesses.

These businesses were open as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, but it's important to call or check social channels before heading to these establishments, as they may close with little or no advance notice for provisions, weather or safety reasons.

CENTRAL

Crown & Anchor Pub is open for lunch with closing time TBD.

Sip Pho near UT is open and meals for first responders are free.

Limited menu at Texas French Bread.

DOWNTOWN

Veracruz All Natural at the Line Hotel until 4 p.m.

EAST

Old Thousand on East 11th Street is open until 4 p.m. and around 2 p.m. announced they were giving away 200 hot meals to guests courtesy of Deep Eddy Vodka.

NORTH

Black Star Co-op is open for limited service.

Way South Philly on Burnet Road is open until 3 p.m.

SOUTH

Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress Avenue. The restaurant posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. that it was giving away 350 pizzas through a donation from Deep Eddy Vodka. Management asked that customers not call the restaurant.

SOUTHWEST

Lil' Doddy, Hopdoddy's sibling restaurant, on William Cannon Drive.