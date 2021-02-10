Neapolitan pizza restaurant Bufalina on Cesar Chavez in Austin closing permanently

One of Austin's best pizzerias is closing its doors permanently. Bufalina on Cesar Chavez Street will close after service on Feb. 28.

Austin certainly had great pizza before Steven Dilley opened the Neapolitan pizzeria in the summer of 2013, but the arrival of the artisanal pizzeria, with its wood-burning oven and stellar wine list, changed the face of the pizza scene in Austin. The restaurant landed in the Austin360 Dining Guide's Top 50 every year and spun off a Bufalina Due in North Austin in 2016.

Bufalina owner Steve Dilley told the American-Statesman that the restaurant is closing because the building that has been home to the minimalist pizzeria the last 7 1/2 years is being demolished for a new development.

The restaurant posted about the news on its Instagram feed, thanking its customers and teasing a possible future in the area, writing, "And for those in East Austin... stay tuned... we'll be back soon enough!"

Bufalina will continue takeout service in its final weeks and has opened its back patio for reservations via Tock. Bufalina Due on Burnet Road will continue its regular takeout and patio dining operations 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

