Sway on South First closes permanently; Hopfields owner has new project planned for space

New Waterloo, the hospitality group behind some of Austin's top restaurants, this week confirmed a rumor: Late last year, it sold the property that was home to its restaurant Sway on South First Street. The upscale Thai restaurant, which opened in 2012 and closed indefinitely last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, is permanently shuttered.

"Selling Sway’s South First location was bittersweet. We poured our heart and soul into that project and are proud of the community built and grateful for the meals and memories shared with guests and team members," New Waterloo president Delfo Trombetta said in an email to the American-Statesman. "The Sway brand lives on and we hope to keep welcoming our community for many years to come."

Sway's West Lake Hills location is currently open for dine-in and takeout operations. The Sway at Domain Northside remains closed for now.

Bay Anthon, co-founder of French-inspired, campus-area gastropub Hopfields, tells the Statesman that he is "in the works on a new project" in the former Sway building, but he's not quite ready to share details.

New Waterloo put all three of its Sway locations on pause, along with all of its other restaurants, in the early days of the pandemic. In addition to Sway in West Lake Hills, the Austin group has also reopened Austin360 Dining Guide Top 20 restaurant La Condesa, its longest-running property; East Austin Italian restaurant Il Brutto; Goodall's at Hotel Ella; and the food and beverage offerings at South Congress Hotel — Café No Sé, Central Standard, Otoko, Watertrade and Mañana.

New Waterloo restaurants Le Politique, a downtown brasserie, and La Matta, an East Austin Italian sandwich shop, remain closed.

"We are still working through the many uncontrollable variables of the pandemic and have yet to make a final determination regarding the operations at all other temporarily closed businesses," Trombetta said.

New Waterloo also manages Butler Pitch and Putt, the par-three golf course off Barton Springs Road that is set to open this spring following major renovations and the addition of a culinary program helmed by Olamaie chef-owner Michael Fojtasek.