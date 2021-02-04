Vegan pub Sunny's Backyard opening in former dive bar space in East Austin

A building at 3526 E. Seventh St. that once housed a dive bar operated by some beloved longtime Austin barmen is being transformed into a vegan pub, and, well, that’s gotta be some kind of metaphor for achanging Austin.

Plant-based pub Sunny’s Backyard is slated to open in March in the space occupied from 2015-2019 by Hard Luck Lounge.

Sunny’s is owned by married couple Charrissa and Merritt Vaughn, who moved back to Texas after operating vegan bar Beelman’s in Los Angeles. Sunny’s, which is named after one of the couple's dogs, will feature a menu that includes vegan takes on bar food, like portobello sticks, burgers and bulgogi tacos. The liquor license is still pending, so the early days of Sunny’s will also feature free beer, according to a news release.

The pub will have a small indoor space with a large, 3,000-square-foot patio, which owners say will be home to live music in the future.

Sunny's joins a vegan landscape in Austin that includes Tarrytown pub the Beer Plant, East Austin cafe Counter Culture, excellent veggie burger trailer Arlo's, the myriad locations of JuiceLand and more.