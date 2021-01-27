P. Terry's dropping prize-filled eggs around Central Texas in honor of new breakfast sandwich

P. Terry's is pulling a stunt that might make P.T. Barnum proud. The local burger chain is introducing a spicy egg sandwich to its breakfast menu on Monday, and it's rolling out the offering with a fun giveaway.

The Austin-based restaurant chain that was established in 2005 will drop 1,000 prize-filled plastic eggs around Austin, Georgetown, Pflugerville, San Marcos and New Braunfels. Details on the prizes are scarce, but the restaurant group announced in a news release that the prizes will be unique to the sandwich.

The new sandwich features the chain's cage-free scrambled eggs with sausage or bacon, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos and housemade salsa (which is actually a spicy take on my go-to breakfast order at the drive-thru) for $3.25 starting Monday at all locations. Hand-cut breakfast potatoes and coffee can be added to make it a meal combo for $6.45. The sandwiches will be served until 11 a.m. daily.