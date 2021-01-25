Tuk Tuk veteran opens Thai-Chinese restaurant in Southwest Austin

Longtime Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe cook Lock Noieam has branched out. After working in the kitchen at his sister and brother-in-law's South Austin Thai restaurant for the last six years, Noieam has opened his own restaurant at 6611 S. MoPac Blvd. (Loop 1), near William Cannon Drive.

Wok Ur World features familiar Chinese stir-fry dishes like beef and broccoli and sweet and sour chicken, as well as a menu of Thai curries and specialties like pla lad plick made with recipes from Noieam's mother.

The restaurant, located in the space previously occupied by a wing restaurant, is open for takeout and limited dine-in seating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Order online at wokurworldatx.com.

