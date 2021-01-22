Popular Jo's Coffee opening new location with drive-thru near Hyde Park in Austin

Wanna feel old? Jo's Coffee is more than 20 years old. The iconic coffee shop that opened next to Hotel San Jose in the late 1990s and helped change the face of South Congress Avenue — the "I love you so much" mural alone is an institution — is set to bring some more local flavor to the Hancock Center.

No opening date has been announced for the coffee shop in the center at 41st and Red River streets, across from the Hancock Golf Course and Commodore Perry Estate, but construction looks mostly complete. The new shop takes over the site previously occupied by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

A menu board has been put up at the drive-thru, and in addition to coffee drinks, it includes tacos, salads and sandwiches, including a fried chicken variety. The location, like its siblings, also features patio seating. As of now, there is no "I love you so much" mural on the new location.

Jo's has been a vital part of the South Austin community since opening, holding annual fundraising events like its chili contest and dog parade, so expect the new location to work to integrate itself into the nearby Hyde Park and Hancock communities in the months and years ahead.

This will be the third Jo's Coffee location in Austin; the 2nd Street District location opened in 2005. Yep, you're old.

