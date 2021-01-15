El Chilto on Seventh Street in East Austin closes for good

The El Chile Group has shuttered another of its restaurants. The restaurant group founded in 2003 announced Friday that it has closed the Seventh Street location of its El Chilito taqueria effective immediately.

The location opened in 2014, 10 years after the restaurant group founded by Carlos Rivero opened its first El Chilito on Manor Road.

The group's chief operating officer, Orlando Sanchez, said that the closure came as a result of diminished commuter traffic and the absence of downtown workers and business lunch catering.

The locations at 2219 Manor Road and 4501 Menchaca Road remain open. This is the second restaurant the group has closed during the coronavipandemic, with the Peruvian restaurant Yuyo on Manor Road closing in May.

El Chile Group still operates El Chile on Manor Road, the company's original restaurant, and El Alma on Barton Springs Road, with both restaurants offering outdoor seating, dine-in service, takeout and delivery.

