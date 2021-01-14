One of Central Texas' best pastry chefs opening bakeshop in Dripping Springs

Chef Abby Love served as the opening executive pastry chef at Dai Due, and her creations, from the rustic and brawny to the sublimely delicate, added a dynamic layer of complexity and commitment from the locavore establishment .

When I reviewed the restaurant in 2014, I wrote that the East Austin restaurant could boast the best bread program in the city. I heaped praise on her airy cornbread, marveled at the crunch and flossy mesquite smoked bread, and swooned over fig leaf ice cream capped drizzled with cajeta.

Love left the restaurant, butcher shop and bakeshop and popped up at events throughout the area in recent years, continuing to impress with items like the gently sour and honeycombed focaccia she served at the Funk N’ Sour Fest at Jester King Brewery and the fluffy biscuits served with jam and butter at Confituras Little Kitchen.

All of which is to say, many people, myself included, have been hungrily anticipating the opening of Love’s own operation. The wait ends January 21, when the chef opens Abby Jane Bakeshop on Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs.

The bakeshop fittingly shares a building with Barton Springs Mill, the operation from James Brown that has provided heritage grains many diner’s have enjoyed in their favorite bread and pasta dishes at restaurants throughout Central Texas.

“Working with heritage flours has changed the way I approach baking. There is so much flavor, nuance (and, yes, nutrition) in these grains and the flours they produce. Really, Abby Jane Bakeshop exists to showcase what Barton Springs Mill is doing, from the farm to the mill room,” Love said in a release.

Abby Jane Bakeshop will utilize those grains to create loaves, pastries, crackers, cookies, cakes and wood-fired pizza, and diners will also find the grains in dishes like smoked beet and rye berry salad.

“I want AJB to be a place where you can stop for an indulgence like warm croissants and giant cinnamon rolls or a quick, light salad nibble for lunch,” Love said in a release. “It’s important to me to show that all this can be made of the goodness growing on our Texas grain farms.”

Abby Jane will be open for takeout and outdoor dining 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Beverage offerings include teas from The Steeping Room, SRSLY hot chocolate, Wild Gift coffee drinks, Texas Keeper Cider and Lewis Wines on tap, and beer from the naturalists at Roughhouse Brewing in Brewing.