Ramen 512 closing at Kitchen United; owner plans new restaurant

After operating a his takeout-and-delivery-only operation for about six months at Kitchen United, Ramen 512 owner Vinh Thai announced he is closing but has an eye to the future.

Thai offered his various ramens as a pop-up concept for about a year before joining the Kitchen United group on Burnet Road. He says that he will now shift his focus back to opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ramen 512's last day of service at Kitchen United is January 17.

Thai, who previously worked at the since-closed, popular Ramen Shack NYC, told the American-Statesman that his set up at Kitchen United had always been intended to be a short-term solution during the pandemic.

"The mission was to make great takeout ramen for my customers during the pandemic," Thai said. "In addition, high rents and commissions paid to those delivery companies really made the decision to leave Kitchen United an easy one. I’m said to be closing it but we’ll be back with a restaurant soon."

Ramen 512's departure from Kitchen United is the latest in a string that also included Seoulju and Eldorado Taco y Torta Co. Despite those departures, Kitchen United has more than 18 current tenants at its 8023 Burnet Road location.