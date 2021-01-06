Veteran of Barley Swine and Lenoir opens Tex-Mex trailer, Texsueño

The coronavirus pandemic has presented the opportunity for resets and career shifts for some in the hospitality industry. Brandon Martin has used the time to transform the shape of his career.

The chef, who is a veteran of Barley Swine, Lenoir, Foreign & Domestic and more, served as the opening executive chef at Tillie's at the Camp Lucy resort in Dripping Springs. He fused Hill Country and Southeast Asian inspiration for a refined restaurant that landed in the Top 50 of the Augstin360 Dining Guide.

But the chef has transitioned to his own operation. He departed Tillie's in August and has opened Texsueño, a food trailer at the Eastside Food Park (2207 E. Cesar Chavez St.) serving Tex-Mex cuisine. The menu from Martin, who says he's been wanting for open a Tex-Mex or taco concept for awhile, includes carnitas, a sweet potato taco, green chicken enchiladas and more, with the scratch kitchen making its own masa. Texsueño also serves margarita mixes (flavors include Thai lime and horchata) that BYOT(equila) customers can use to create cocktails.

Texsueño is currently open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Martin is not the first chef to transition from fine dining to trailer start-up since the pandemic, Max Snyder, who was the executive chef at highly ranked Pitchfork Pretty before it indefinitely closed, has opened the exceptional grain bowl trailer Rogue Radish, a pandemic go-to for me, on Manor Road.

