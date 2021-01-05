Boozy East Austin ice cream bar Prohibition Creamery closing

Booze and ice cream, two great tastes that tasted great together, found a home at Prohibition Creamery in East Austin. But after a three-and-a-half-year-run, owner Laura Aidan has decided to close her unique shop at 1407 E. Seventh. St.

Aidan announced via email that she will close her craft cocktail and ice cream bar after service January 17. The bar had reopened with limited dine-in service, along with patio service and delivery during the pandemic, but Aidan's emailed statement spoke to the difficulties of service during this time.

"I hope to reopen Prohibition Creamery in the future when we can get back to doing what we do best, and deliver the great full experience that our customers know and expect from us," Aidan wrote.

Prohibition Creamery will continue with takeout and delivery service Wednesday-Sunday of this week and next. For more information, visit prohibitioncreamery.com.

“I poured my heart and soul into Prohibition Creamery and was so delighted watching people enjoy our boozy creations, our craft cocktails, and our little piece of East Austin," Aidan added in a release. "I am thrilled by all the people who made us their first date spot, fell in love and helped create so many special memories.”