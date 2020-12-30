Curra's Grill opening location in old Mother's Cafe space in Hyde Park

The family behind one of Austin’s longest-running interior Mexican restaurants is set to take over one of the city’s iconic restaurant spaces.

The Garcia family, which opened Curra’s Grill on Oltorf Street in 1995, will mark its 25th year as restaurant operators by opening Curra’s Grill Hyde Park in the space at 4215 Duval St. that was home to Mother’s Cafe for 40 years before the vegetarian staple closed in the fall.

The new Curra’s will feature a menu of interior Mexican classics like cochinita pibil and mole enchiladas from the original and, of course, the restaurant’s famous creamy avocado margaritas. There also will be a newly created “Tia’s menu” section with rotating family recipes like duck quesadillas and scallops over smashed sweet potatoes. The restaurant also plans to have the unique offering of taco and margarita delivery via golf cart to the Hyde Park and Hancock neighborhoods.

Curra’s Grill Hyde Park will be helmed by managing partner Daylon Garcia, son of the restaurant’s co-founder Jorge Garcia. Jorge and his brother, Marco Garcia, founded Curra’s in the old Guero’s space on Oltorf Street not far from South Congress Avenue in 1995 after arriving to Austin from their hometown of Nueva Rosita, Mexico, and were soon thereafter joined in the business by their sister, Julieta, and parents, Marco Sr. and Julieta Prado. Daylon Garcia has been working as an assistant manager at the original location, which has been a part of his life since almost birth.

“Daylon was bussing tables at Curra’s when he was 6 years old and he’s worked just about every job in the restaurant over the last 20 years,” co-owner Julieta Garcia said. “We couldn’t be more proud that he will carry on the family business.”

The original Curra’s was one of the city's earliest interior Mexican restaurants when it opened in the mid-90s, joining the likes of Fonda San Miguel and Las Palomas in West Lake Hills, and its impact can be seen in the city’s current restaurant scene. Curra’s original chef Jose Linares went on to open Polvos on South First Street in 1997, and Margarito Aranda, who was a manager at Curra’s for five years, opened Sazon in 2006.

The Garcia family intends to open Curra’s Hyde Park with dinner service in the spring, and eventually extend to breakfast and lunch service. The owners initially plan to offer to-go and golf cart delivery service and will make the decision whether to open for indoor dining based on public safety issues.

