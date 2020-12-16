Armadillo Den opens in South Austin with tacos, beer and more

The folks at the Armadillo Den aren't letting the pandemic get in the way of a good time. The two-story entertainment complex featuring a bar, food trucks and live music has opened at 10106 Manchaca Road. in South Austin near the Moontower Saloon.

The compound opened by Rick McMinn, Josh Hazzard, and Brett Berry of West Sixth bar the Rustic Tap features an array of indoor and outdoor seating for dining from food trucks Pueblo Viejo, makers of some of the city's best tacos, and Ranch Hand, which makes grain bowls and sandwiches with humanely raised Texas beef.

The oversized take on a backyard hang, located on three acres of land with enough room for 1500 people (though occupancy will be limited to start), will soon feature an off-leash dog area, as well. Guests must be at least 21-years old, though the Armadillo Den intends to eventually be family friendly when its outdoor stage for live music is completed in the spring.

Armadillo Den is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday.