Three new burger options: Sliders, smashburgers and Japanse-inspired burgers

Burgers seem to be a pretty pandemic-proof food option thanks to their portability, ease and people’s familiarity with them as a takeout item. Also, they’re burgers.

There are always new burger options popping up in town (some of which I have been chronicling as part of my Burger Time series), and three new ones have hit my radar, if not yet my plate. They all come from somewhat unexpected places.

The North Austin location of fast-casual restaurant Zen (sister restaurant to sushi restaurant Lucky Robot on South Congress Avenue) is operating Luck’s Wagyu Beef Burger Shoppe inside the back of the restaurant at 2900 W. Anderson Lane.

The restaurant is sourcing wagyu beef from Peeler Farms to serve Japanese-inspired burgers crafted by executive chef Jay Huang, like the Wagyu Katsu burger with panko-crusted wagyu beef patty, Asian slaw, tonkatsu ketchup, tomato, housemade Luck's sauce on a King’s Hawaiian sweet bun, and the Tokyo BBQ burger with mild cheddar, tempura onion rings, house pickles, housemade Japanese barbecue ketchup, tomato, and miso mustard.

Lucky Robot is not the only restaurant that’s been tempted into the burger game. Huckleberry, the Gulf Coast food truck located at Circle Brewing in North Austin (2340 W. Braker Lane) has started slinging burgers, as well. The truck that serves fish sandwiches, po’boys and crab quesadillas has gone a little more classic with its burger. The Thursday night special features ¼-pound patties topped with Colby Jack cheese, shaved onions, special sauce and dill pickles on a toasted challah bun.

Huckleberry is open 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4 to 9 pm. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Another food truck with a love for burgers is Golden Tiger, which serves chicken and beef burgers from a truck in East Austin. And they've expanded their profile in the Austin burger game.

The owners recently started a pop-up serving sliders that it has dubbed Golden Castle. The homage to the burgs from the chain White Castle operates out of the temporarily closed Original Hoffbrau House at 613 W. Sixth St. The tiny steamed burgers are served from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday.