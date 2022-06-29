Dough Boys co-founder opening Side Eye Pie pizza trailer at Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Tony Curet wasn’t out of the pizza business for long. The co-founder of Dough Boys closed that trailer at Meanwhile Brewing Co. in May, but Curet announced Tuesday that he is already prepared to fire up a new pizza operation.

Pizza trailer Side Eye Pie will open on July 8 at the IPA-loving brewery in Southeast Austin (3901 Promontory Point Drive). Curet, who grew up working in his aunt’s bakery, will use a blend of flours from Barton Springs Mill to bake pies in a post oak wood-burning oven. The sauce and meats are organic, with ingredients sourced from partners like Hi-Fi Mycology and Iron Ox Farms.

Curet, whose career includes time working for the Hillstone Restaurant Group, describes his pizza as “Texas style,” the pies having a supple but not soupy center and a puffed crust.

The menu will feature pies like the Side Eye (pepperoni, house-made Italian sausage, red bell pepper, red onion, Castelvetrano olives, housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella) and the Original Marg (housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, herbs and Texas olive oil). The trailer will also serve salads and sides, and since Meanwhile is such a hit with families, there’s a kids’ menu with cheese and pepperoni pies.

Side Eye Pie will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.