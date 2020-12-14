For your personal Christmas party: a barrel of booze from Austin restaurants

Be honest: You wish more things came in barrels.

Jack Allen's Kitchen and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking are selling pre-mixed cocktails in the rounded receptacles you're looking for, but they are first come, first serve if you want to dibs one from the small number available.

At Jack Allen's, you can get a barrel of full of Old Fashioned, made with Elijah Craig Single Barrel Bourbon. The big ol' booze order includes a jigger, two large ice cube spheres, a bar spoon, a peeler, a funnel, cocktail garnishes and an order of the restaurant's pimiento cheese. You can place an order by calling 512-428-6944, but supplies are selling out quick, according to the restaurant.

More:P. Terry's donates $40,120 to Season for Caring

At Salt Traders, you can get a barrel of Rooftop Rattler, billed as a Southern twist on the Old Fashioned that's made with Patron Tequila and Sombra Mezcal Espadín. That barrel comes with a jigger, a Patron shaker tin, a cocktail spoon, two Patron agave clay mugs, a Patron book, cocktails garnishes and an order of smoked fish dip. You can place an order by calling 737-484-0095.

The 2-liter barrels cost $250 and serve 20 cocktails. Since you probably shouldn't be going to any holiday parties, these might help you celebrate the season at home. And it should really be noted: The barrels are refillable.

More:Photos: 'A Rockin’ Holiday Concert' at Zach Theatre