Daniel Tosh, star of 'Tosh.0,' coming to Austin on 2022 comedy tour

"Tosh.0" fans, take notice. Comedian Daniel Tosh is coming to Austin.

Tosh's 2022 tour will hit ACL Live on May 19, with dates in Dallas and Houston the next two days. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via LiveNation.com.

The comedian's boundary-pushing jokes found a longtime home on "Tosh.0," a Comedy Central series that ran a whopping 12 seasons from 2009 to 2020. The series featured Tosh riffing off of viral internet videos in front of a green screen, a la similar cable series "The Soup."

Austin's comedy calendar is pretty full in the weeks ahead of the show. Comedian John Mulaney will perform at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park in March, and mega-comedy festival Moontower Just For Laughs Austin runs for several days in April, with headliners including Nicole Byer, Dan Soder, Nikki Glaser and Marc Maron.