What you need to know about Moontower Comedy Festival 2021 in Austin

Have you wondered when Austin’s marquee comedy festival will return after pandemic fits and starts? Funny you should mention.

Moontower Comedy Festival hopes to bring laughs to our dark times from Sept. 22 through 25. Since last year, the festival has pushed down the calendar a couple times (it's usually held in the spring), though organizers have presented a few standalone stand-up gigs lately.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who’s headlining Moontower Comedy Festival?

The Paramount and Stateside theaters on Congress Avenue split up the top acts. Here’s who’s performing at each:

Sept. 22: Aida Rodriguez (7 p.m. at Stateside), “Your Mom’s House” live podcast taping (8 p.m. at Paramount), Sam Morril (9:30 p.m. at Stateside)

Sept. 23: Leanne Morgan (7 p.m. at Paramount), Jacqueline Novak’s “Get On Your Knees” (7 p.m. at Stateside), Dave Attell (9:30 p.m. at Paramount), Maria Bamford (9:30 p.m. at Stateside), Sam Morril (11:30 p.m. at Stateside)

Sept. 24: Sal Vulcano (7 p.m. at Paramount), Maria Bamford (7 p.m. at Stateside), Margaret Cho (9:30 p.m. at Paramount), Brad Williams (9:30 p.m. at Stateside), Sam Morril (11:30 p.m. at Stateside), Bob the Drag Queen (midnight at Paramount)

Sept. 25: Dudley & Bob with Matt Sideshow (4 p.m. at Paramount), Girls Gotta Eat (7 and 9 p.m. at Paramount), Dan Soder (7 p.m. at Stateside), Jacqueline Novak’s “Get On Your Knees” (9:30 p.m. at Stateside), Please Don’t Destroy (11:30 p.m. at Stateside)

More:Austin Film Festival adds hometown heroes to 2021 movie lineup

Where are the shows for Moontower Comedy Festival?

In addition to the headliner shows at the Paramount and Stateside theaters, Moontower will host shows at these satellite venues: Antone’s, the Creek and the Cave, the Green Jay, the Parish, Parker Jazz Club, Stubb’s, the Sunset Room, the Velv Comedy Lounge and the Venue ATX.

How do I get a badge for Moontower Comedy Festival?

Badges are available in four tiers: Satellite, Warrior, Nexus and Star, ranging in price from $99 to $1,000, with varying levels of access to shows and festival amenities.

Single tickets also are available for some headliner and satellite shows.

What are the safety protocols for Moontower Comedy Festival?

Austin is still under Stage 5 coronavirus risk-based guidelines. All festival attendees must show either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours of the event. Proof of vaccination will be matched with ID, and attendees can show either a physical card, a photo of their card or a proof through a verified app like CLEAR Health Pass or Bindle.

Masks will mandatory for patrons inside all venues when not eating or drinking while seated.

More:Why you need to check COVID-19 policies before seeing live and screen shows in Austin

Who else should I see at Moontower Comedy Festival?

So glad you asked. Margaret Cho, Jacqueline Novak and Bob the Drag Queen are our top headliners to check out, but here are a few other critic’s picks.

Anna Drezen (Sept. 23-25, various times and venues)

Chris Cubas (9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Velv)

Daniel Webb (9:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Paramount, opening for Margaret Cho)

“Doug Loves Movies” podcast with Doug Benson (7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Antone's, 4:20 p.m. … nice … Sept. 25 at the Creek and the Cave)

Dulcé Sloan (Sept. 22-25, various times and venues)

Hannah Einbinder (Sept. 23-25, various times and venues)

James Adomian (Sept. 22-24, various times and venues)

Jessica Kirson (Sept. 23-25, various times and venues)

RB Butcher (Sept. 23-24, various times and venues)

Vanessa Gonzalez (9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Green Jay, 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Velv, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 24 at Antone’s)

How do I find the full Moontower Comedy Festival schedule?

Go to austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy to see who’s performing where and when, as well as to buy admission to the festival’s shows.