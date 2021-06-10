Moontower Comedy Festival returns to downtown Austin with Margaret Cho, Dave Attell, more

Yes, OK, Austin City Limits Music Festival is fun and all. But is it funny? On purpose?

Also coming this fall: The city's annual celebration of laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival, on Thursday announced the first round of performers for its big return to downtown Austin after the pandemic stymied last year's event. This year's festival will take place Sept. 22-25, with headline shows at the Paramount and State theaters and satellite shows at other venues in town.

For its tenth year, Moontower will star funny folks like Margaret Cho, Dave Attell, Leanne Morgan, Bob The Drag Queen, Jacqueline Novak, Maria Bamford, Brad Williams and Dan Soder.

Also announced this week as part of the lineup: Andy Kindler, Doug Benson, Erin Foley, Jessica Kirson, Matt Bearden, Sam Morril, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, the Sklar Brothers, Vanessa Gonzalez, Hannah Einbinder, James Adomian and Tom Segura (performing in Spanish); local performers include Chris Cubas and Mac Blake.

Moontower's live podcast schedule will include "The 500" with Josh Adam Meyers, "The Bonfire" with Soder and Big Jay Oakerson, "Will You Accept This Rose?" with Arden Myrin, "The Endless Honeymoon" with Leggero and Kasher, "Are You Garbage?" with H. Foley and Kevin Ryan, "Doug Loves Movies" with Benson and more.

Though last year didn't have a proper festival, Moontower has stayed active with some socially distant live comedy events at the Paramount Theatre. This year's festival also is sponsored by Cap City Comedy Club, which closed last year before reopening at the Domain under a mix of new and old management.

“We’re back and better than ever," festival director Lietza Brass said in a statement. "Our fans have grown to expect Moontower to deliver the freshest and very best in comedy, podcasts and events; this year is no exception. As if there wasn’t enough to celebrate coming out of an incredibly challenging year for live comedy, we are thrilled to be reuniting just in time to really ‘party at the Moontower’ in honor of 10 years growing what has become an incredibly tight-knit community of the comedy-obsessed.”

More names will be revealed in the coming months. Badges are on sale now at moontowercomedyfest.com.