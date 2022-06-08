A summer of banned books: BookPeople, Austin Public Library team up for 'freedom to read'

Challenges to books are on the rise in schools in Texas and across the country. Austin Public Library and BookPeople, on the other hand, are holding a summer camp for banned books.

The library and Austin's largest indie bookseller will hold a series of events that "engage with books that have been banned or challenged," according to the official description. The program will continue through the summer and is open to readers of all ages.

"We are very excited to be able to offer this series of events for the community to celebrate the freedom to read and free and open access and exchange of ideas," said Roosevelt Weeks, Austin Public Library director, in a statement. "Libraries exist to give people access to all kinds of information, stories, and ideas — and unfortunately, that is increasingly under threat. This summer-long series of fun and informative events will highlight the importance of the freedom to read and why Austin Public Library stands against censorship and book banning.”

Things kick off with a Banned Day of Sales on June 9 at BookPeople; 20% of the store's sales will go toward purchasing titles featured in the summer program, which will be distributed by Austin Public Library.

Events during Banned Camp include a June 16 conversation with author George M. Johnson about his book "All Boys Aren't Blue" at the Carver Branch of the library and a noon storytime during Pride Picnic on June 26 at Pease Park. There will be virtual programming during the summer, as well.

For more details, go to bookpeople.com/banned-camp.