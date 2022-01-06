Dark novel 'Anthem' from Austin author Noah Hawley reckons with twilight's last gleaming

We first ask Noah Hawley: “How are you feeling?”

“It’s a hard question to answer,” says Hawley, the Austin author, filmmaker and TV showrunner whose expansive new novel, “Anthem,” came out Jan. 4.

He muses.

He asks if we can skip ahead to the next question.

We say sure, but mention that the book lends itself to inward exploration. He muses some more.

“The book is how I’m feeling, I suppose is the simplest answer,” says Hawley, 54. "It’s a complicated subject. How are any of us feeling right now? We’re worried about our children and our communities. We’re worried that the world doesn’t make a lot of sense, and a lot of people are very angry.”

Having read “Anthem,” a dark and dystopian work of fiction that resembles our current times closely more than it does “Brave New World,” we can say that Hawley’s answer is clear as day.

In the novel, America is in a tailspin. Ideologies have never been more polarized, violently so.

Cultish devotion to a demagogue has emboldened dangerous mobs.

An untouchable man of great wealth steals young women and locks them up for his own perverse gratification.

Perhaps most troubling: The world’s young people are falling away to a pandemic of suicide somehow driven by the internet, which is only unexplainable if you don’t consider an obvious explanation.

Truth is broken, and it’s taken hope with it.

“Whenever you start a story, you have to answer the question of, ‘When is it set?'” Hawley says. “I always try to think about, ‘When is the book going to be read?’ In television, we're able to interact with the culture mostly in real time.”

It takes him three to five years to write a book. Hawley started working on “Anthem” in 2018.

“We had an America that was shifting,” he says. “A sort of roller coaster of monthly, if not weekly, if not daily change to the reality of how we were living and the perception of what this country was, and what it was becoming.”

You know what happened next in the story.

Hawley did, too.

War of the kingdoms

Born in New York, Hawley started writing fiction when he was a young man. After moving to San Francisco early in his career, he met wife Kyle, a native Texan, and they decided to raise their family in Austin.

His first book, “A Conspiracy of Tall Men,” was published in 1998. Since then, he’s written “Other People’s Weddings,” “The Punch,” “The Good Father” and “Before the Fall.”

His onscreen work garnered acclaim and popularity. For television network FX, he created, wrote, directed and produced the series “Fargo” and “Legion.” (Real Hawley heads also remember a short-lived 2009 TV series on ABC, “My Generation,” which filmed in Austin.) Hawley made his feature film directorial debut in 2019, with the Natalie Portman-starring astronaut flick “Lucy In the Sky.” Coming up, he’ll helm an untitled heist film for Netflix starring “Bridgerton” actor Rege-Jean Page, and he’s also bringing sci-fi franchise “Alien” to TV, again for FX.

All that’s to say, the world of genre fiction has been good to Hawley. The unsettlingly plausible “Anthem” now finds him exploring an unfamiliar new world through the trappings of a literary fantasy.

At the heart of the story, an unlikely trio of teens sets out on a quest: Simon, a poor little rich boy reeling from his sister’s death; Louise, a sarcastic, compulsive girl from the margins who’s reckoning with trauma; and the Prophet, a placid figure who seems to speak in riddles straight from God. They bust out of a mental health facility with a divine mission to find the Wizard, a man of unspeakable wealth and evil.

Along the way, they meet ancient archetypes reinterpreted for modern times. A goblin, sort of. A witch, maybe more than sort of.

Subplots follow characters living in a decaying American dream, from a doomed Supreme Court nominee whose daughter goes missing in Austin to a young man raised off the grid by a “sovereign citizen” father. These threads converge in a tightly plotted thriller that never lets up on reminding the reader that their off-page reality, when reimagined and typeset just so, is tragically unreal.

The story started as an act of realism, Hawley says. The character of the judicial nominee, named Margot Nadir, came first. Hawley envisioned a mystery about a lost adult daughter. The young man raised off the grid, eventually named Felix, was the daughter’s boyfriend, raised in a far-right sect without a birth certificate or a Social Security number.

Deciding to set the novel in the very near future got Hawley extrapolating what might come to pass in these times. An unstoppable wave of youth suicides as the world burns came to mind. He also zeroed in on the sense that the country had reached a tipping point between the kingdom of Wall Street and the kingdom of Main Street, he says.

Hawley reframes: science and urbanity versus intuition, emotion and nostalgia.

“Thinking about it that way, the fundamental conflicts between fantasy and reality led to the idea that perhaps this is a fantasy novel about a real world, or a realistic novel about the fantasy world that we’re living in,” he says.

Hawley’s neighbors will have a few “oh, hey” moments in reading. Among other places, “Anthem” spends a fair amount of time in the West Texas enclave of Marfa, where climatic action at the Wizard’s compound takes place.

“I spent a fair amount of time in Marfa, and it has this fascinating quality of being both an extremely isolated part of Texas but also a very monied, cosmopolitan place,” Hawley says. “There’s art galleries, and there’s a modern hotel. Obviously there’s an airfield, and people come and go. It felt like if you were a New York or San Francisco or L.A. wealthy person and you wanted some place remote where you could also get a bagel and feel like you were sophisticated, then Marfa felt like a good choice.”

“Anthem” also makes a pit stop in Austin, where the judge’s daughter goes missing. Hawley points out that he’s not a native, but his wife came here in her late teens, and his father-in-law is a seventh-generation Texan. When Hawley first moved to town, he remembers a sidewalk stretch of South Congress Avenue was unpaved.

“There’s a massive amount of change that’s happening right now,” he says of his adopted hometown. “As massive change does, it tends to price people out. There is a responsibility to try, for all artists, to try to capture what a thing was, what it is now, and what it could be.”

He continues: “Austin is a relatively liberal place, but you have such access to all types of people and ideologies.”

Even if Austin is not a main setting in “Anthem,” that kernel – how people of different views share a space, or don’t – animates the novel.

Conspiracies and theories

"Anthem” does a lot to deconstruct the idea of polarization, and yet, it does create a world like our own. It’s Us vs. Them, no matter which one you see yourself as.

“The only way to write a character is to imagine yourself in their shoes,” Hawley says.

The words “Republican” and “Democrat” are loaded, he says, and he went to great lengths to not mention them in the book, though the reader will inevitably map actions and beliefs to real-world analogues.

Writing across ideological divides could pose a challenge of creativity. Hawley sees it as just part of the process. He tried to think about the perceptions of various groups, and says he avoided writing adult characters as mouthpieces for the way he thinks about the world.

He discusses the character of Margot Nadir, a center-right jurist, as an example: “Someone who is quite obviously a decent person, who loves her children and raised this family, and is operating in the world according to a set of beliefs that are not crazy, but understanding also that because she exists in a political theater, she will be tested. ...

“What do you do if you are those people, and the mainstream of your party shifts dramatically to the right, or to the left? The expectations that then fall on you to either stand your ground or go along for the ride. What does that do to you and how do you navigate it? (That) seems like an important issue to examine.”

"Anthem's" approach to the concept of conspiracy is one of its most provocative. Threats of QAnon analogues and violent, doomsday-prepper crackpots loom. "Anthem” details how imagined threats often mobilize very real forces.

Yet there are true conspiratorial forces at play in the story. The Wizard and his accomplice – it's not hard to draw a line from their depiction to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell – traffic young girls with impunity. Simon’s father, a pharmaceuticals magnate, accurately monologues at his newly radicalized son about how the rules for the wealthy are different, even nonexistent.

“I was hoping was that the book could appeal, not in a commercial way but in a relatable way, to as large a swath of Americans as possible,” he says. “When I take off that hat of my own political leanings and just look at the elements of the world, it’s very chaotic.”

At the same time that rightwing extremists harass a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor over a false sex slavery conspiracy in real life, Hawley says, a figure like Epstein is preying on children. “It creates noise,” he says. Hawley thinks that noise makes it hard to dismiss some spurious claims with, “Oh, that never happened.” Theories about the hidden workings of the world tend to come from people’s own experiences, he says.

And “Anthem” posits: Everyone has a theory.

On empathy

Hawley knew “Anthem” needed to be a novel. He wanted it to be a conversation.

“Books still have the power to move us in a way that filmed entertainment doesn’t,” Hawley says. He calls them a collaboration between readers and a writer. “I’ve done half the work; I’m telling you the story. You’re making it come alive in your head.”

In “Anthem,” Hawley takes that literally. More than once, amid depressing, page-turning twists and escalating threats that feel too real – climate change, gun violence and caged children at the border among them – the author writes directly to the audience.

“First of all, your author would like to apologize for the world he has created. He knows it is ridiculous. The fact that the world he lives in is also ridiculous is no excuse,” a mid-book message goes. And by the end of “Anthem,” Hawley again assumes the role of narrator and peels back the veil on the act of writing, and of empathy. For a book like this, there can be nothing so simple as a tied-up bow.

“I’m just a dad living in Austin, trying to figure out what it all means and keep my family safe, and prosper and keep my community healthy,” he says at the end of our conversation. He wants people to know: “We’re all going through our days carrying a certain amount of worry. And I suppose the point of the book was to say, ‘I hear you. I'm with you.’

"We can figure this out together.”

'Anthem' in Austin

BookPeople (603 N. Lamar Blvd.) will host author Noah Hawley at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 to talk about his new novel. Tickets, $29, are required and include a copy of "Anthem"; Hawley will sign books at the event. Capacity will be limited and masks are required. Check bookpeople.com for the latest information.