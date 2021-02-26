Bill Gates to talk climate disaster at BookPeople virtual event

He founded Microsoft and he's a billionaire, so he must know a few things.

Austin indie bookstore BookPeople is teaming up with Houston's Blue Willow Bookshop to present Gates' new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," at 7 p.m. on March 8.

"In this urgent, authoritative book, Bill Gates sets out a wide-ranging, practical — and accessible — plan for how the world can get to zero greenhouse gas emissions in time to avoid a climate catastrophe," the official description reads.

Tickets for the virtual presentation from Gates and Sal Khan begin at $31.95 and include a copy of the book. Go to bookpeople.com for more information.

