Bill Gates to talk climate disaster at BookPeople virtual event

Eric Webb
Austin 360
This cover image released by Knopf shows "How to Avoid Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need" by Bill Gates. (Knopf via AP)

He founded Microsoft and he's a billionaire, so he must know a few things.

Austin indie bookstore BookPeople is teaming up with Houston's Blue Willow Bookshop to present Gates' new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," at 7 p.m. on March 8.

"In this urgent, authoritative book, Bill Gates sets out a wide-ranging, practical — and accessible — plan for how the world can get to zero greenhouse gas emissions in time to avoid a climate catastrophe," the official description reads.

Tickets for the virtual presentation from Gates and Sal Khan begin at $31.95 and include a copy of the book. Go to bookpeople.com for more information.

