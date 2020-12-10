Paramount Theatre hosting virtual event with 'The Handmaid's Tale' author Margaret Atwood

Author Margaret Atwood, of "The Handmaid's Tale" fame, will let Austin peer into her mind with the help of Paramount Theatre early next year.

The author will take part in "A Virtual Conversation for 2021 and Beyond" at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The virtual event will feature Atwood "reflecting upon her work, the tumult of 2020, as well as insights on an uncertain future." Atwood’s 1985 novel "The Handmaid’s Tale" was famously adapted into a Hulu television series, and its sequel, "The Testaments," won the 2019 Booker Prize

Atwood will appear in conversation with the 19th co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw.

Tickets are now on sale; regular tickets are $15, and VIP tickets are $30, with a “pick your price” option available for people to give more to the historic theater. VIP tickets will include a post-interview Q&A featuring submitted audience questions. Go to austintheatre.org for more information.