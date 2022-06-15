'Cinderella' musical, topical 'Roe' play among shows coming to Austin's Zach Theatre

We get it — you're already cooking up activities you can do that involve air conditioning or that take place during a cooler month. How about some stage shows?

Zach Theatre on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 2022-23 season, and while these shows won't start until the fall, at least you can fantasize about the performances until then.

"Cinderella," "Roe" and a musical that has yet to be announced are among the shows on the season lineup. Tickets are currently on sale to renewing subscribers. Single tickets will go on sale in mid-August. More information can be found online at zachtheatre.org.

(If you need artistic relief a little sooner, the current show in the company's 2021-22 season, "The Sound of Music," runs through July 24.)

Here's a quick breakdown of the shows and when they'll be running.

'The Inheritance: Part 2'

Sept. 14-Oct. 16 at the Kleberg Stage

The first part of this play, "The Inheritance: Part 1," will run at the theatre Aug. 10 through Sept. 24. The play follows a couple in love as they meet an older man who is haunted by his past and a younger man who is looking toward the future.

'The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity'

Sept. 28-Oct. 23 at the Topfer Stage

This play is a dramatic comedy that follows the life of a wrestler who can't seem to get out of his gig as a fighter paid to lose to big-name stars in the ring. He teams up with a young Indian man and they pitch themselves to the wrestling execs, only to be called "terrorists" in the ring.

"Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat," according to the Zach Theatre description of the show.

'Cenicienta'

Nov. 3-Dec. 9 at the Kleberg Stage

"Cenicienta" is part of the theater's family series and follows 10-year-old Belinda. She loves to tell stories, using teapots and puppets. She tells her stores in Spanish and English and learns to stand up for herself.

'Holiday Heroes'

Nov. 30-Dec. 17 at the Topfer Stage

"Holiday Heroes" sounds like it's just what we all need — a holiday singalong.

'A Christmas Carol'

Nov. 16-Jan. 1, 2023, at the Topfer Stage

The theatre's adaption of the classic tale will, as always, fuse the traditional Victorian story with a musical score spanning all genres and eras.

'Cinderella'

Jan. 25, 2022-March 5, 2023, at the Topfer Stage

Do we even need to explain this one? Fairy godmother helps girl get to ball. Girl has mean family. Girl loses shoe. Girl gets a man.

The Rogers and Hammerstein musical will be performed simultaneously in English and in American Sign Language, in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre.

'Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat'

Feb. 21-April 23, 2023, at the Kleberg Stage

"The Cat in the Hat" will be up to bat in the spring, and we can't wait to sing ... along. OK, not everyone can be Dr. Seuss. In this show, the cat brings Thing One and Thing Two to visit Sally and her brother on a rainy day and mischief ensues.

'Roe'

April 5-30, 2023, at the Topfer Stage

"Roe" follows the dissimilar journeys of Austin attorney Sarah Weddington, who successfully argued the Roe v. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Norma McCorvey, aka plaintiff Jane Roe, after the legal landmark. It discusses the difficult choices women make and the passion on different sides of the abortion conversation.

Musical TBA

June 7-July 9, 2023, at the Topfer Stage

This show has not yet been announced, but Zach Theatre says it will be a contemporary musical. Which, yay! We love a contemporary musical.

'Head Over Heels'

Aug. 9-Sept. 10, 2023, at the Topfer Stage

This musical is a love story about a royal family, and it's set to music by seminal rock band the Go-Go's, which includes local Kathy Valentine. The show will be an immersive dance party, Zach Theatre says.