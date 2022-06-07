Ever seen a micro musical? 'Mack & Mabel' proves they can work in Austin

It took a full 48 years.

On Oct. 6, 1974, Jerry Herman's "Mack & Mabel" opened on Broadway.

It closed after a disappointing 66 performances and six previews.

The cast album, however, lives on.

Among Broadway buffs, the score ranks up there with Herman's indelible hits — "Mame," "La Cage Aux Folles" and "Hello, Dolly!" — as well as his early yet rarely revived "Milk and Honey" and two hit-or-miss quality flops, "Dear World" and "The Grand Tour."

Despite its radiant score, "Mack & Mabel," too, is rarely revived. Many critics, like myself, felt that the story, which involves a tyrant of a silent movie director, Mack Sennett, and a slowly disintegrating star, Mabel Normand, who loves him, doomed the show.

On April 29, 2022, Austin's Alchemy Theatre brought back the musical.

It ran for a month. I caught the last matinee performance.

It was nearly perfect.

Even if Alchemy never revives this staging, which sold out most of its East Austin performances, director Michael Cooper proved once and for all that a big Broadway show can be molded into a micro-musical.

This means a lot for the future of musicals in Austin.

I'd estimate that some 1,000 Broadway musicals are revivable. Yet to match the original scale of these eye-filling spectacles would break the budgets of even the wealthiest regional theaters.

Many shows would need some content updating as well. Nothing new here. That's been going on for thousands of years, ever since the Romans updated the Greek plays.

As long as a micro-musical staging respects the score and the human drama, it can be done.

The miniaturization of musicals

Director Cooper traded vast performance halls for a 50-seat theater.

The audience sat on two sides of a slightly raised stage, maybe 25 feet by 25 feet, while the performers lined up on the other two sides.

Instead of a 30-piece orchestra, Cooper employed one costumed piano player, Ellie Jarrett Shattles, who doubled as a recurring character in the show.

Instead of spectacle, Cooper and his design team offered multi-functional furniture and clean-lined period apparel. He wisely retained the concept of a movie screen hung above the action, which not only helped to set the scenes, but also to remind audiences of Sennett's comic two-reelers that featured, at different stages in his studio's time, Keystone Cops, bathing beauties and low-budget shenanigans.

Instead of a glittering chorus line, choreographer Richard Cerato placed two adept hoofers behind designated belter Katya Welch for "Tap Your Troubles Away." For "Hundreds of Girls," he made do with just four bathing beauties, one of them played by a male performer, which undercut the song's nagging sexism.

Where Cooper really triumphed was with his lead players.

Sebastián Vitale captured all of Sennett's palpable charisma and charm, but in addition, he leaned into his cruelty and stubbornness. From the start, Sarah-Marie Curry made Normand into a distinct and strong-willed adversary and, for a while, a sometime lover. Both performers come with tremendous voices.

Noah Steele added a quiet but essential element as fictionalized screenwriter Frank Wyman, who later became classic movie director Frank Capra. He is the play's moral compass. So we watch him to know how to react to Sennett's inexplicable bad behavior and Normand's descent into depressing substance abuse.

To cap everything off, Cooper coached Vitale to try a novel take on the show's ironic finale, "I Promise You a Happy Ending." Although some of Sennett's and Normand's previous behavior remains unexplained, it is clear, through Vitale's moving performance, that he intensely loved Normand.

Cooper was originally drawn to the score, but he could not shake off that stark love story.

"It was the honest and sometimes brutal nature of their relationship — being a precursor to some of today's relationships in the industry — that made me want to share this story with you," he says. "Audiences in the '70s may not have been ready to accept the cold reality of this story, but I love the dichotomy of it all."

Time for more musical revivals

Some of you are thinking: Michael, the show has closed. We can't see it. Why write about it?

Because micro-musicals are a part of the future.

For centuries, theater artists have reinterpreted Shakespeare in hundreds of ways. Why not do the same with musicals, far and away the most popular American theatrical form? Why slavishly duplicate the scale and staging of the original outings? Both strategies can work.

Take, for instance, another epic show about old Hollywood, "Sunset Boulevard," perhaps Andrew Lloyd Webber's finest score after "Evita" and "Jesus Christ Superstar." The way it was lavishly staged on Broadway in 1994, it could have run a hundred years and never made a profit.

More recent stagings have proven it can be done on a more personal scale — especially after repeat star Glenn Close's voice dropped into a more appropriate range. (Let's hope Close manages to get the film version made. "We're getting closer, believe it or not. We're getting closer," she said May 2 on the Met Gala red carpet.)

In town, Zach Theatre, Austin Playhouse and other troupes routinely stage what had been sweeping Broadway shows in modest venues. Somehow, even at Zach's old Kleberg Stage, director Dave Steakley still made these more intimate stagings feel big. Bonus: He has more room to work with at the newer Topfer Theatre.

Otherwise, many Austin companies opt instead for Off-Broadway or Off-Off-Broadway-scale material with helpfully small casts and scant scenic demands.

I say: "Long live the micro-musical! Only 999 more revivable Broadway shows to go!"

Michael Barnes writes about the people, places, culture and history of Austin and Texas. He can be reached at mbarnes@statesman.com.