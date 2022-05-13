Meow Wolf isn't coming to Austin, but two new Texas locations will be a road trip away

When Meow Wolf came to South by Southwest in March, we were convinced that the creative collective would soon set up a permanent art experience in Austin.

And we were wrong, which we are able to admit.

But the news for fans of wildly imaginative, walk-through art installations isn't entirely bleak. Meow Wolf recently announced that it plans to open locations in Dallas and Houston.

The Dallas location will open at the Grapevine Mills mall next year. The Houston location will be found in the Fifth Ward in 2024.

More:Bright art installation will fill 16 acres at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

If you're unfamiliar with the art company (which has permanent locations in Las Vegas, Denver and Santa Fe, N.M., where they are based), know that they create trippy, colorful, sci-fi-tinted spaces that can feel a bit like adult playgrounds as envisioned with a psychedelic-influenced mind.

“Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway," Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, said in a statement.

A good way to beat Austin heat:Paramount reveals Summer Classic Film Series flicks

Meow Wolf plans to work with "local and emerging artists in the region." It's launched a website, texasportals.com, tied to the expansion into the Lone Star State.