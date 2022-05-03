'Chicago,' 'Hairspray,' 'Pretty Woman' and more coming to Broadway in Austin

Texas Performing Arts on Tuesday announced its Broadway in Austin lineup for 2022-23, and you'll want to grab a magic carpet, your tap-dancing lawyer and a teasing comb.

The lineup includes:

"Chicago"

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Pretty Woman: The Musical"

"Aladdin"

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"

"Beautiful – The Carole King Musical"

"To Kill A Mockingbird"

"Hairspray"

The season, which runs from November to June 2023, will kick off with "Chicago" on Nov. 1-6.

“We know our loyal audiences are going to love these shows,” said Bob Bursey, Texas Performing Arts executive and artistic director, in a statement. “It’s one of the most layered seasons we’ve ever presented. The mix of modern-day classics, family-friendly blockbusters, an acclaimed play, and three Austin premieres provides a way in for everyone.”

Six-show subscription packages, which start at $217, will go on sale to existing subscribers at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Season subscribers can add "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" or "Beautiful – The Carole King Musical" as a seventh show with packages starting at $241.

Current subscribers have until June 1 to renew their seats.

People who are not subscribed but want to be can join Texas Performing Arts' waiting list to be notified when subscriptions are available. The waiting list can be found online at broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date.