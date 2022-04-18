Free Shakespeare at Zilker Park returns in May with 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Hear ye, hear ye! Free Shakespeare at Zilker Park will be back next month with "A Midsummer Night's Dream." It marks the seasonal series' return for the first time since the pandemic started.

Kicking off May 4, showings of the William Shakespeare romantic comedy will be at 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday throughout the month. The shows will take place at Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Drive.

EXCLUSIVE:Touring UT's new Moody Center arena (yes, we talked to Matthew McConaughey)

Don't forget to bring a lawn chair, or a blanket, bug spray and snacks. The shows are put on by Austin Shakespeare.

Shakespeare in Zilker Park is free to attend. Go to austinshakespeare.org for more info.