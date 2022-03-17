Moontower Just For Laughs Austin adds Sarah Silverman, cast of 'Barry' and more

Moontower Just for Laughs Austin had already announced big comedy attractions coming for its spring event: Marc Maron, Michelle Buteau and the podcast "The Bald and the Beautiful" with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo to name a few.

On Thursday, the comedy festival announced new headliners added to the lineup. Sarah Silverman, Neal Brennan, Tim Dillon and Matteo Lane will head to Austin for the event, April 13-24.

Silverman will close out the fest with her "Sarah Silverman & Friends" show at ACL Live. Brennan will present a four-night run of his show "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable." Dillon will appear in a set at the Paramount Theatre, and Lane will perform at Stateside at the Paramount.

In addition to those names, Showtime will screen a sneak peek of its new series "I Love That For You," starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis, at Stateside. HBO will also give fest-goers a taste of "Barry" Season 3 and bring together a panel including cast members Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root.

There are more lineup additions to check out at austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy. (A sad aside: It appears "Why Won't You Date Me?" host Nicole Byer has dropped off the lineup.)

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival badges are on sale now online, through the Paramount Theatre box office and by calling 512-474-1221.