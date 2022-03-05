Plastic bags, a pop-up nightclub and sound art: 2020 Fusebox Festival lineup goes wild

After a physical absence of two years, Austin's most outrageous performing arts festival, Fusebox, is ready to blow our minds once again April 13–17.

For the eighth time, it's free to attend these craftily curated shows from local, national and international artists.

One must reserve the free tickets in advance at the Fusebox Festival website starting March 23. Limited tickets will also be available at the door for each performance.

This year's fest includes three guest curators: Kenyon Adams, Michael Anthony García and Future Front.

Adams will premiere a new art series, "Future Solitude," at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

García is curating two projects — "Art Cruise" and "It's Not Fair" — that celebrate Austin’s visual art scene and help create connections between the world of live performance and that of visual art, according to festival leaders.

The group Future Front is curating the opening night of the festival hub with an event titled Sound Garden, a pop-up nightclub that nurtures new sonic landscapes and features DJ sets and performances by Juliana Huxtable, Mattie, Belial and other celebrated acts.

Yet the immersive event everyone is waiting for comes April 13 with Robin Frohardt's "The Plastic Bag Store," presented in a fresh collaboration between Texas Performing Arts and Fusebox. Frohardt turns a "convenience store" into a wrap-around experience with film, live performers and detailed handmade sets.

Later that night, the festival hosts Japanese sound artist Asuna and his performance entitled "100 Keyboards," along with funny trio Shaboom! at the Museum of Human Achievement.

Those are just a few of the dozens of breakthrough artists that one can encounter at this festival that has attracted the attention of art lovers from around the world. Go to fuseboxfestival.com for more.

If you go

Fusebox Festival

When: April 13–17

Where: Various locations

How much: Free (reserve tickets in advance)

Info: fuseboxfestival.com