Trixie and Katya, Andrew Dismukes added to Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy fest

Knock knock. (Who's there?) Two immensely popular drag queens and an Austin comedian turned "Saturday Night Live" player. (Two immensely popular drag queens and an Austin— eh, forget it.)

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin, the recently rebranded local comedy festival, on Thursday revealed a handful of big, funny names added to its 2022 lineup.

Coming to town for the event, April 13-24, are "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, who will bring their "The Bald and the Beautiful" podcast to the Paramount Theatre on April 13 for a live recording. The Moontower appearance will follow the duo's previously announced ACL Live tour stop on April 12.

Andrew Dismukes, a former University of Texas student who made his name on the Austin standup circuit, also was added to the lineup. Dismukes is a featured player on "Saturday Night Live." His fellow 30 Rockefeller Plaza denizen, Aristotle Athari, will join the lineup, too.

Moontower on Thursday also announced acts like Joel Kim Booster, Jimmy O. Yang, Carlos Ballarta, Pete Lee, Yedoye Travis, Chad and JT, Cipha Sounds, Derek Gaines, Mekki Leeper and Jackie Fabulous. Other podcasts now coming to Austin include "Bad Friends," hosted by Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino, and the Bravo-centric "Watch What Crappens."

In January, Moontower revealed dozens of comedy stars heading to Austin in the spring, like Nicole Byer, Michelle Buteau, Dan Soder, Marc Maron, Nikki Glaser and Deon Cole.

Find the full lineup announcement at austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy. Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival badges are on sale now online, through the Paramount Theatre box office and by calling 512-474-1221. Single tickets are on sale now for select shows.