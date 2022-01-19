What to know about Austin Opera's 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs'

An opera about Steve Jobs, you say? Yes, we say. Next month, Austin Opera will present the Texas premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" by Mason Bates and Mark Campbell.

The show had its world premiere in 2017 at the Santa Fe Opera. The live recording of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" won the 2019 Grammy Award for best opera recording.

This Texas premiere is a co-production of Austin Opera, Atlanta Opera and Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Here's what you need to know.

More Austin news:What's the story behind the giant blue sunflowers at Mueller?

When and where is the show?

Austin Opera will perform "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 5 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6. All shows are at the Long Center for Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive.

What is the show about?

This opera is based on the life of Apple co-founder Jobs. According to Austin Opera's synopsis, the show bounces back and forth throughout his life, including childhood, romances, early collaborations with Steve Wozniak, scenes set in 2007 at the height of Jobs' technological power and ultimately the visionary's demise.

"'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' is inspired by the life and creative spirit of Steve Jobs and does not purport to depict actual events as they occurred or statements, beliefs, or opinions of the persons depicted. It has not been authorized or endorsed by Apple Inc., the Estate or Family of Steve Jobs, or by any persons depicted therein," reads a disclaimer on the opera's website.

More Austin arts:And just like that, Austin-based artist Deborah Roberts featured in 'Sex and the City' sequel

How long is the show?

The one-act opera runs about 1 hour, 35 minutes.

More information

A negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours or proof of vaccination are required to attend. Masks are required for the audience.

Go to austinopera.org/opera/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs to purchase tickets.