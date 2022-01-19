Moontower Just For Laughs Austin reveals Nicole Byer, Marc Maron, more comedy all-stars

Cutting right to the chase — Nicole Byer is a headliner for Austin's annual comedy festival this year, and we love her.

OK. Couldn't help it. On to the news.

The newly rebranded Moontower Just For Laughs Austin — the festival formerly known as Moontower Comedy Festival, now partnering with Canadian live comedy juggernaut Just For Laughs — will take over the city's comedy stages this spring, including the historic Paramount and State theaters. On Wednesday, organizers announced the first round of comics.

Among the top-billed names for the festival: "Nailed It" host, Moontower alum and all-around hilarious person Byer, "WTF" podcast host Marc Maron, "The Circle" host Michelle Buteau, "Bangin'" standup star Nikki Glaser, "Billions" actor Dan Soder, "black-ish" actor Deon Cole, Mark Normand and Trevor Wallace.

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin runs April 13-24 across more than 10 venues. It's a quick turnaround for the city's funny folks — the most recent Moontower Comedy Fest, delayed a couple times by the pandemic, just happened in September. Headliners last fall included Margaret Cho and Bob the Drag Queen.

SXSW 2022:Jason Isbell, Marianne Williamson, Pfizer CEO coming to Austin event in March

Other notable names on the 2022 lineup include "Saturday Night Live" performers Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson and sketch group Please Don't Destroy; comedians Donnell Rawlings, Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Sasheer Zamata, Big Jay Oakerson, Catherine Cohen, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Janelle James, Solomon Georgio and Guy Branum; and a team-up between Rachel Feinstein and Jessica Kirson.

As usual, Moontower will host plenty of podcasts. This year, the lineup includes "Not Another Dungeons and Dragons Podcast," hosted by Brian Murphy, Emily Axford, Jake Hurwitz and Caldwell Tanner; Byer's "Why Won't You Date Me?"; Leggero and Kasher's "Endless Honeymoon"; "Seek Treatment" with Cohen and Pat Regan; and many more.

Many local comedians also will hit the stage, including Chris Cubas and Brian Gaar (a former American-Statesman staff writer).

More:Zach Theatre adds 'The Rocky Horror Show' to lineup as replacement for canceled production

Find the full lineup announcement at austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy. More lineup additions are expected in the coming weeks. Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival badges are on sale now online, through the Paramount Theatre box office and by calling 512-474-1221.