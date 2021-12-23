Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Zach Theatre cancels some 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to breakthrough COVID-19 case

Eric Webb
Austin 360
Zach Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" reimagines the classic story with modern songs.

Austin's Zach Theatre canceled performances of "A Christmas Carol" through Sunday, the local arts company announced Wednesday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Regrettably, through rigorous testing protocols, a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected within the company of 'A Christmas Carol' before the curtain of Tuesday night’s performance," according to a news release.

As the omicron variant spreads through the country, the Austin area has seen COVID-19 hospitalization numbers plateau, but a more drastic rise in the transmission of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, health officials were keeping the virus threat level at Stage 3 for Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines for the most medically vulnerable in the community.

Performances of Zach's reimagining of the Charles Dickens classic will resume on Wednesday. Ticketholders were notified of their options by the theater; call the box office (512-476-0594, ext. 1) or go to zachtheatre.org for more information. 