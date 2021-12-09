Austin waited for it. On Dec. 7, “Hamilton” returned to Bass Concert Hall.

The hip-hop musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton has, in short order, transitioned from surprise phenomenon to modern institution. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show stormed the Tony Awards in 2016 and won a Pulitzer Prize. Since then, touring casts have traveled the country, including on a previous Austin stop in 2019. And while the world was shut down in 2020, many tuned into a filmed version of the original Broadway production released on streaming service Disney+.

All that’s to say: No one needs the newspaper’s help to be persuaded to go see the show, which runs in town through Dec. 19. However, for both “Hamilton” fanatics and the “Hamilton” curious who scored tickets, we can tell you what to expect. And, you know, share the communal experience of theater, which we’re all still getting used to again.

Austin360 editor Eric Webb (who saw the show when it was last at Bass) and culture writer Kelsey Bradshaw (who had never seen the show live but who knows every word to “Satisfied”) caught “Hamilton” on Dec. 8. Here, they’ll break down the Peggy Schuyler lows and the George Washington highs.

E.W.: I don’t even know why I’m here, because you are the Chief Executive Musical Officer of the Austin American-Statesman. But seeing as how I do know my way around an original cast recording or two, I’d like to offer two points.

One: I think the show holds up to multiple viewings, now that I’ve seen it twice in person and once on Disney+. And two: I’m rethinking the backlash to Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Hamilton" — that it's corny, that it's wrongheaded in its glorification of these historical figures — which was inevitable as soon as the show became a whole thing. Seeing this production at Bass Concert Hall reminded me of how much “Hamilton” actually does try to subvert ideas about colonialism, immigration and race. It’s not my place to speak to the validity of the execution. But it got me thinking again, which is all art can really hope to do.

So, Kelsey, whatcha got cooking in that mind at work?

K.B.: Eric, Eric, Eric! You read my mind. The entire time I was watching the roughly three hours of “Hamilton,” I was thinking to myself, “Wow, we were all mean to Lin-Manuel Miranda for no reason.” I’m back on the “Hamilton is probably the greatest thing I’ve ever seen” train. It was so, so, so lovely to see in real life. Yes, the Disney+ version is special and wonderful, but seeing it live had me noticing all the little asides I didn’t see before.

I felt like I really got to see the personalities of each character, and saw them break the fourth wall more than once. I’ve always been someone who thinks all the parts where the women are in charge are the best ones of the show, and that was confirmed for me. I mean, how freaking good was Eliza, played by Zoe Jensen? She made me cry twice. I love crying in a theater. I couldn’t stop thinking about how hard it must be to play Eliza, and at one point, I had convinced myself that “Hamilton” is actually a show about Eliza Schuyler and not Alexander Hamilton. She, more than anyone in this story, faced so much grief, on top of being a woman at the time.

I can feel myself about to monologue about her, so I’ll punt this back to you. Do you have a favorite moment from last night?

E.W.: Yes, but first, I think you’re spot on about Eliza being the not-so-secret hero of the show. The closing number, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” says as much pretty explicitly. I loved seeing Jensen's take, with her final gasp past the fourth wall at the end. In the filmed Broadway version, Phillipa Soo’s gasp is more of an ambiguous cry.

OK, high points. Paul Oakley Stovall, who played George Washington, was the MVP in my book. This is the first time I watched “Hamilton” and really felt the moral gravity of that role. And man, his belt in “One Last Time” got me in the gut — the audience gave him such a round of applause. Not to play comparison, but Stephanie Umoh brought the same sharp fire to Angelica Schuyler as Renée Elise Goldsberry in the original show. I am always sad that there’s not more Angelica in the second act (which is, yes, still weaker than the first act). My other MVP is Alexander himself, Edred Utomi, mostly for his totally unexpected high jumps? Like, is this Broadway or a Bulls game?

K.B.: Wow, interesting that I agree with you completely! I wish I didn’t, because that would make for a more interesting paragraph here. Jensen as Eliza was phenomenal. You are spot on about Washington. I kept waiting for Stovall to return to the stage so we could get more Washington. David Park, who played the dual role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, was also a favorite. He was so funny as Jefferson and really made me understand the beef between him and Hamilton. This story wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Tyler Belo, who did double duty as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Although the role is maybe a smaller one, Belo made it big and really took advantage of each line he had.

Should we talk low points? I’m not sure I have any. Olivia Puckett, who played both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, disappeared in Act I mid-song during “The Schuyler Sisters,” so I do wonder what happened there. But I thought she was wonderful when she returned as Maria Reynolds and sang “Say No To This,” which, if you ask me, is one of the hardest songs to sing. (I say this as a person with zero singing knowledge.) Other than that, I’ve racked my brain and can’t find a point low enough to mention. You?

E.W.: I was going to mention the Case of the Disappearing Peggy, which is less a critique and more of an “aw, dang.” It seemed like technical difficulties. Even though she dipped shortly after that song began, the rest of the ensemble and the other Schuyler sisters kept that intricate choreography running — Umoh even added in that last “And Peggy!” toward the end of the song, which was fun. I’m sure it was a bummer for Puckett to miss out on that crowd favorite.

Every production of “Hamilton” I’ve seen seems to be a fine-tuned machine, so I’m loathe to pick too many nits. Josh Tower, who played Aaron Burr, didn’t seem quite as comfortable with the more restrained parts of songs like “Wait For It” as he did the big notes, which struck me as an odd problem to have. And Park, who gets plenty of chances to show off verbal and physical athleticism as Lafayette and then Jefferson, was a little hard to understand through his Twista-if-he-was-from-Paris flow in Act I. But hey, it was impressive all the same.

Well, as “Hamilton” is all about legacy, we must ask: How will you remember this production of “Hamilton”?

K.B.: That is a hard question. You should try journalism. OK, I’m stalling. How will I remember this production? Well, I’ll remember my shoulders tensing up with glee during “Satisfied,” and my head, and the people’s heads around me, bopping to the music. I’ll remember the lump in my throat when Eliza sings “Burn.” I will definitely remember how Washington wowed everyone. I will definitely remember my amazement at just how much work must go into putting this show on. The blocking portion of rehearsal must be a doozy. What about you?

E.W.: Here’s where I would leave it. “Hamilton" tries to do a lot, both technically and conceptually. Its basic conceit — the very white and very old stories of our national forbears, retold through modern popular art by people of color and women, often removed from those narratives — still has new things to reveal about our shared desires for freedom and legacy.

But if we’re talking entertainment, the thing still sticks. If you were listening to me in the shower this morning, you’d hear, “It’s a bit of a posture, a bit of a stance” coming through the steam.